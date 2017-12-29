Douglas County Clerk Legal

NOTICE OF OFFICES FOR WHICH CANDIDATES ARE TO BE NOMINATED AT THE AUGUST 7, 2018 PRIMARY ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to appear as a candidate for nomination at the primary election that filing will open on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

––––––––––––

Filing for the following offices will take place in the office of the Honorable John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center at 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City, Missouri:

U.S. Senator

State Auditor

Representative in Congress 8th Congressional District

Member of the House of Representatives 155th District

Circuit Judge Circuit No. 44

––––––––––––

FURTHER NOTICE IS GIVEN that filing for the following offices will take place in the office of Karry Davis, County Clerk, Douglas County, in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln Ave., Ava, MO 65608.

Associate Circuit Judge

Presiding Commissioner of the County Commission

County Clerk

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Recorder of Deeds

County Treasurer

Prosecuting Attorney

Collector of Revenue

––––––––––––

Declarations of candidacy may be filed for the following political officers who are to be elected at the Primary Election:

Township or Ward Committeeman

Township or Ward Committee-woman

In addition, such offices as become vacant by expiration of term, by death or resignation of incumbent or vacant for any cause, and which under the law, should be filed at the general election to be held November 6, 2018.

Notice of Voter Registration Accessibility

FURTHER NOTICE IS GIVEN that at least one-half of the sites provided for voter registration shall be accessible to handicapped persons (RSMo 115.140). In addition, a disabled or elderly citizen may register to vote by alternative means including registration by mail, and curbside registration.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON REGISTRATION AND VOTING: Persons may contact their local election authority by telephone at 417-683-4714 or by mail at P.O. Box 398, Ava, MO 65608.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office provides a toll free number for persons with hearing impairments who have access to a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD). TDD users may call 800-669-8683 to obtain information on voter registration, polling place location and accessibility, absentee balloting, and other election-related services available in their local jurisdictions and from the State of Missouri.

Certification of Election Officials

Given under my hand and official seal at the Capitol in the City of Jefferson, State of Missouri, this 18th day of December, A.D., 2017.

(SEAL)

John R. Ashcroft

Secretary of State

I, Karry Davis, County Clerk within and for the county of Douglas do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true and correct list as certified to me by JOHN R. ASHCROFT, Secretary of State, State of Missouri, of the offices for which candidates are to be nominated or elected at the PRIMARY ELECTION to be held August 7, 2018.

(SEAL)

Karry Davis

County Clerk

