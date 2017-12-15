Dora School legal

DORA R-III SCHOOL DISTRICT

There will be (2) two, three (3) year positions open on the ballot at the General Municipal Election on April 3, 2018.

Filing will begin December 12, 2017, at 8 a.m. and will continue during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days that school is in session. Filing will end at 5:00 p.m. on those days with January 18, 2018 being the last day to file.

Filing will not occur on days that the school district’s office is closed due to inclement weather or during the holiday season, which begins December 20, 2017, and continue until January 3, 2018.

