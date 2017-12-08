Do. Co LTR

Greetings from the Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) which was formed in July 2017 while dealing with recovery from our historic flooding this past spring.

Did you know there were over 64 families in Douglas County needing assistance after the horrible storms hit our community and many are still struggling with repairs and damage?

The committee, chaired by Jerrie Mason, consists of representatives of any and all faith-based, non-profits, governmental organizations; businesses, agencies, or individuals wishing to contribute to the Douglas County LTRC. The goal of our LTRC is to establish and maintain a network among these agencies that will provide a coordinated recovery effort to the residents of Douglas County.

As the Douglas County LTRC provides coordinated management of the long-term recovery to residents we want to provide additional long-term assistance to individuals affected by disasters who do not have adequate personal resources for basic needs as a result of the disaster.

This requires money and since we’re just beginning we have been raising funds. Karen McCoy was the winner of last month’s quilt raffle, which was donated by the Restorative Justice Program in Licking, Missouri. We raised $135 and appreciate all those that participated.

We saved several of our nice auction items for this last week, which runs through Dec. 15. Some of our sponsors are: Micca Sims, Vanessa Johnson, Rhianna Rush, Connie Lansdown – Young Living Essential Oils, Just Serve, Casey’s General Store, Itty Bitty City, Discovery Zone, Archie’s Family Restaurant, Imax Theater and Grand Country Music Hall, just to name a few.

We appreciate these donations and community support as we seek to better the lives of Douglas County residents. Please like our Facebook page to stay updated on our progress as a committee. Our Facebook page is: www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyLTRC. If you would like to be involved or desire more information please contact Jerrie Mason at (417) 685-1746 or via email at douglascountyltrc@gmail.com.