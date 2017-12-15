DMS Consulting legal

LEGAL NOTICE

Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 195-foot self support (199-ft w/appurtenances) located at Intersection of NW 3rd Avenue & SW 14th Street, Ava, MO 65608. Structure coordinates are: (N36-57-15.26/W92-40-51.09). No lighting is anticipated. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1093976. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. FCC strongly encourages online filing. A mailing address for a paper filing is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

12-14-13-1t