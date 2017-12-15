Dessie Ludwig legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF: )

DESSIE LUDWIG, )

Incapacitated and Disabled, )

now deceased )

ESTATE NO. 14DG-PR00016 )

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DESSIE LUDWIG, DECEASED.

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Guardian Conservator will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on the 14th day of December, 2017, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

Shelia Miller

Guardian Conservator

/s/ John W. Bruffett

John W. Bruffett-24585

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 101

Ava, Missouri 65608

(417) 683-4163

Attorney for Estate

Dates of publication: December 14, 21, 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

12-14-13-4t