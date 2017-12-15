County Line

I appreciate the Herald for the nice Christmas gift.

Happy Birthday in December to Bentley Iott the 5th, Michael Dodson the 24th, C.J. Rackley the 28th, Joan Anderson the 25th, and Quin Breeding the 31st. I wish them many more.

Donna came by on Monday.

Danny Bushong has been working in St. Genevieve and in Illinois.

Jo Stephens visited me on Monday.

Quin Breeding played basketball in Reed Springs, Cabool and Ava this week.

Donna came by on Wednesday. On Saturday she took me to the Ava Parade. Melanie Breeding, Quin and Macee were all in it. We then went Christmas shopping. Melanie and Megan helped us select gifts.

Keith and Melanie put up my outside lights and Donna wrapped all the gifts Saturday evening.

Mindy Johnson brought me some delicious cookies Saturday evening. I have good neighbors.

Bryse Dodson visited David and Donna Sunday evening after they got home from Springfield.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens on Sunday were Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens and Jane Call.