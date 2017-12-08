County Line

I send my sympathy to the family of Joyce Walker.

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. She went to watch Quin play basketball on Monday evening and Tuesday evening in Ava.

Donna came by on Thursday and Friday.

Michael went to Springfield to the doctor to check his finger after surgery. It is doing good. All the stitches are out.

David went to the doctor in Springfield on Monday. Him and Donna went to watch Quin play basketball on Friday night in Ava.

Bryse played basketball in Mansfield Friday night.

Leland and Connie Bushong of Illinois came by here and also visited John and Jo Stephens before going to spend some time with Lyle Bushong. They were going home after Joyce’s funeral on Monday.

Donna and I had supper then went grocery shopping Saturday evening.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens and Jane Call visited John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.

Reece Goforth spent Sunday night with David and Donna. He visited Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Quin and Macee Sunday evening.

Bryse Dodson, Megan Goforth and Quin Breeding attended church with David and Donna on Sunday morning. They brought me dinner and dessert.

Melanie Breeding, Megan and Macee attended a baby shower for Kymber Koop on Saturday.

David and Donna Dodson visited June Dodson in Nixa on Sunday evening.