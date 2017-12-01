County Line

My nephew, Leonuel Bushong of Illinois came by to see me and took me to lunch.

Chase and Bryse Dodson each got a deer on Saturday the 18th. Donna Dodson took Chase, Megan Goforth, and Quin Breeding to lunch that day.

Quin played basketball in Ava on Monday and Tuesday evenings. Bryse played in Seymour.

David and Donna took Bryse to breakfast Wednesday morning. Then they went to David’s therapy. Donna came and helped me make desserts for Thursday. Melanie Breeding came by Wednesday evening.

Rheba Pool’s cousin, Marge Reams, her son and wife, Wade and Judy Reams of Iowa Park, Texas came by on Wednesday and picked her up to go to Marge’s sister and Rheba’s cousin, Pauline Carson’s in Gerald, Mo. They stayed for Thanksgiving and returned home on Saturday. Bill and Debbie Johnson visited Rheba Saturday evening.

John and Jo Stephens hosted Thanksgiving dinner for Ivan Lawson, Lisa Hensley, Seth Hensley and Laken, Frank and Jordan Lada, Eric Stephens, Lana Stephens and Max and Kathy Stephens.

Those having Thanksgiving with me were Danny Bushong, Butch and Diana Davis, David and Donna Dodson, Bentley Iott, Emily and Dylan, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Macee, Quin, Megan, Reece, Mike Dodson, Chase and Bryse. I had phone calls from Amy Croney of Marshfield, Debra Reed of Kansas and Linda Rogers of Illinois.

June Dodson had Thanksgiving with Willie and Wanda Strausbaugh of Springfield. Cody and Amanda and families were also there.

Bryse and Quin spent Thursday night with David and Donna. Quin and Macee spent Saturday night with them.

Melanie Breeding went shopping in Springfield on Friday.

Mike, Corrina, Chase and Bryse attended a BBQ and Bass Club meeting on Saturday in the home of Rick Clunn and family.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin, Macee, Megan and Reece attended the Breeding family Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday. It was hosted by Kenny Breeding Jr. and Jessie.

Donna and I went to town on Saturday. She visited with Mike Dodson on Sunday.