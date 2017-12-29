Cornelison legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

FOR DEFAULT in the payment of debt secured by Deed of Trust executed by Carl G. Cornelison, Jr. and Karen A. Cornelison, husband and wife dated May 6, 2008, recorded on May 13, 2008, under Instrument Number 081024, and a Corrective Deed of Trust was recorded on June 23, 2008, under Instrument Number 081384, in the Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on January 19, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and more specifically commencing at 1:00 p.m., at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse in the City of Ava, Missouri, to satisfy said debt and costs, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real property:

THAT PART OF THE SW1/4 SW1/4 OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 17, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NW CORNER OF SAID SW1/4 SW1/4 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 196 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST, ON A STRAIGHT LINE AND TO THE POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY “BB”, BEING AT A POINT 175 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE SW1/4 SW1/4, THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE AND TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SW1/4 SW1/4, THENCE RUN WEST AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI. SUBJECT TO THE RESERVATION OF AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EXISTING “DRIVE-WAY”, AS IT NOW RUNS ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND AND LEADING INTO LANDS ADJOINING ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF ABOVE DESCRIBED LANDS. SUBJECT TO RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE HIGHWAY “BB”, AS IT NOW RUNS.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

Kirk M. Penner,

Successor Trustee

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

12-28-15-4t