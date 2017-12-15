Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Our devotions this morning came from Psalms chapter 31, verses 1-5, “In thee oh Lord do I put my trust; let me never be ashamed.” Then we lifted our prayer request to the Lord. Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class continuing on in Ephesians, and Sister Susan taught the youth class from Luke chapter 2.

There were many songs for our Lord this morning. And we were all so glad to see Sister Naomi and Sister Norma back with us. Sister Naomi blessed us with a testimony of all God has done for her during her recovery from surgery.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Isaiah chapter 41, verses 17-20, “When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst, I the Lord will hear them, I the God of Israel will not forsake them.” Are you poor and needy? Is there something missing in your life? God has promised to open rivers in high places, fountains in the valleys and to make pools of water in the wilderness. All we have to do is truly seek Him and He will lead us to his life giving water. We can drink freely. We can drink often. We can, and should, share this water with others. Don’t be dry and thirsty. There is an eternal supply of living water for all who seek the Lord.

Our evening service started with prayer and songs of praise to our Lord. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 1, verse 1-6, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in His law doth he meditate day and night.” Are we truly blessed? Are we where God wants us to be, doing what God wants us to do? Do we walk in His counsel delighting in His law? Or are we so accustomed to seeing the sin in this world that we walk right by and never say a word? Are we sitting in the seat of the scornful? Are we like the chaff driven on the wind? Strong and solid when it is calm, but driven away when the storm blows? If we turn from the ways of this world and walk in the counsel of the Lord our God, delight in His law and submit to Him alone, we will have our roots planted as a mighty tree by the side of the river of life. We will be able to stand strong in the storms and then we will be truly blessed.