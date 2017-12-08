Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Susan read our devotions from Romans chapter 5, verses 1-5, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class, finishing up Ephesians chapter 5. Sister Susan taught the youth class from Luke chapter 2, verses 1-5.

There were special songs for our Lord. Sister Susan, Sister Misty and Sister Linda each sang specials.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 37, verses 1-5, “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.” Don’t be afraid of what the evildoers of this world might try to do to you. With God as our protector we have no reason to fear. We do have reason to call out to God and pray for the ones doing wrong, for the scripture says “For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.” We should call out to God for the boldness to witness to them, for the wisdom to speak His truth that they may choose to turn from their wicked ways and repent before they are cut down.

We should not be envious of the earthly wealth that others may have. We know the riches of this world will soon burn. Our true treasures are stored up in heaven. But while we are here, we do not have to live as paupers. Our Heavenly Father wants to bless His children. The scriptures tell us if we trust in the Lord we shall be fed, if we delight ourselves in the Lord, He will give us the desires of our hearts, and if we commit ourselves to Him, He shall bring it to pass. Isaiah chapter 1, verse 19 tells us, “If ye will be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land.” Are we being obedient? And more importantly, are we willing to be obedient and trust completely in God?

Brother Don brought the Lord’s message for the evening service. He spoke from Matthew chapter 14, verses 22-31, “And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea.” (verse 25) The disciples were afraid, but Jesus reassured them. Peter said if it is really you, let me come to you. “And He said come. And when Peter came down out of the ship, he walked on the water to go to Jesus.” (verse 29) Peter had a W.O.W. moment. He trusted in the Lord and simply did what Jesus told him to do. He didn’t see the waves. He didn’t think about how impossible it was to walk on water. He just wanted to go to Jesus. Yes Peter did falter. He did get distracted by the wind and waves. He did start to sink. But he did not fail. He immediately cried out “Lord save me!” Have you had your W.O.W. moment? Do you trust Jesus enough to step out of the boat? Just focus on Him and say “..bid me to come unto Thee on the water.” Keep you eyes on Jesus and you can walk on water.