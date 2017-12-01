Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Susan read our devotions from Psalms chapter 40, verses 1-5. Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class continuing on in Ephesians. Sister Susan taught the youth class from Luke chapter 1, verses 26-31. Both were very good classes.

Special songs were sung by Sister Linda and also Brother Don and Sister Misty.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 2nd Chronicles chapter 7, verse 14. “If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Do we humble ourselves when we pray, asking for God’s will to be done? Or do we pray from a position of selfishness for what we want? Are we truly seeking God, do we really want to draw closer to Him? Do we really expect Him to hear us? We say we want things to be better, we want things to change, but are we willing to turn from our wicked ways? Are we willing to do something more than just say we want change? If we are truly His people called by His name, why are we still living in our own prideful wicked ways?

Luke chapter 17, verses 15-16 tell us of ten lepers that cried out to Jesus for mercy and healing. Jesus heard them and healed them. As they went on their way, realizing that they were indeed healed, one, only one turned back and with a loud voice glorified God, fell on his face at Jesus feet, and gave Him thanks. Jesus own words were “Were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine?” Only one, one out of ten humbled himself and gave thanks. The other nine, I’m sure, were very glad for their healing, but never stopped to thank the one who provided it for them. Take a close look in the mirror. Are you one out of ten or are you just one of the other nine?

Sunday evening our congregation attended the revival at Clark Church. Rev. Gary Moore brought forth God’s message. Souls were saved and lives were changed. God is so good.

Have a blessed week, and we pray that Sunday will find you in the Lord’s house.