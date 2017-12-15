Caney News

Dec. 6 – Caney came together singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Bill Austin took prayer requests and praise reports. We have many concerns. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Bill read Jeremiah 12:1-17. The world seems to prosper even though they are so sinful. As Christians we wonder why, but we know there will be a judgment day. The Bible is being fulfilled daily.

We had a good discussion and great scripture was read. Sis. Melba Austin taught the youth a good lesson. Our little church looks very pretty each season. We are thankful for Sis. Vanessa Mills and all the hard work she does decorating, cleaning and keeping everything organized.

Sunday school opened singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. He took prayer requests and praise reports. Remember the lost, sick, bereaved, our nation and military. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer. Jack read Psalms 146 for our devotion. Praise the Lord. Don’t put your trust in anything else.

After Sunday school praise and worship hour began with a time of testimonies from Jeff Shipley, Jim Lafferty, and Melba Austin. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon, LeAnn Kinyon and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin spoke today. His scripture was John 14:6, 8:30-32. What is truth? Jesus is the truth. You must follow and live for Christ or you won’t make Heaven. Choose the way of truth. Choose Christ. Choose the truth and live. Choose a lie and die. It will be a glorious time to hear Jesus say you tried to live for me and truth. Come on in to this wonderful place called Heaven. It was a great message.

Following service we had a good time in fellowship and had great food. We had a time of singing following lunch. It was a wonderful day.

Come worship with us.