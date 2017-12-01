Caney News

This Weeks News – Nov. 22 – We are certainly having wonderful weather. Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. So much to be thankful for. Be sure to thank the Lord for your blessings.

Caney Church came together to praise the Lord. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were received. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Bro. Jim read Proverbs 3:13-35. Some of his thoughts were: wisdom in the Lord will help bring peace, happiness and life. Walk in wisdom with the Lord. Learn more about the Lord. Help others and do good to them. We had a very good discussion. We heard good scriptures read, all told of being thankful. Sis. Melba taught our youth a lesson. We are thankful that we have a few youth. We will be having a fellowship holiday dinner December 10 after morning service.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Sis. Kathleen Cheney led the congregation in song. Thankfully she was willing to help us. Her and husband, Roger, are a blessing. Jack read Col. 1:9-20 for our devotion. God has delivered us from the pit of darkness. He sent us a deliverance. Let’s pray we can please the Lord.

After Sunday school we sang Happy Birthday to Jennifer Flannery. God bless her. So glad to have her and husband, Danny, with us.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Janice Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Elsie Combs and Melba Austin. Service continued with congregational singing. Specials by Melba Austin, Melissa Harmon and LeAnn Kinyon. Bro. Jack Essary brought the morning message. He used scripture Luke 12:15-34. How important is your earthly things? How long did it take you to attain it? It can all be gone in an instant. Put the things of God first. Make them important and seek Him. He will provide you with heavenly gain. It was a thought filled message.

Service closed with special prayer for Hi and Doris Lambeth.

Evening service began with singing. Pastor Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Special music by Kathleen Cheney. Testimonies were given by Janice Lafferty and Melba Austin. Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker. He used scripture Luke 21:29-34. How concerned are you for the lost? Are you fruitful for Christ? Can you not see that the kingdom of God is near? Let’s not be overly concerned about this life. But be more concerned about the heavenly life. Let’s set examples for others by teaching, preaching, witnessing to others for Christ. How far are you from God? Where are you on Sunday and Wednesday? God deserves our praise. We should labor for Him. Good thoughts for the day.

December 10 we will have our fellowship holiday dinner after morning service. Bring a dish. All are welcome.

Come worship with us anytime. You will be welcome.

Last Weeks News – Nov. 15 – Caney came together singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Hi Lambeth welcomed everyone to service. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Bro. Hi read Matthew 7:13-23. Some of His good thoughts – when God prepared hell he made it for the devil and his angels. He did not make it for man. There are many false prophets, according to this they will be with the devil. You must be washed in the blood of Christ to make heaven your home. We must be established on the foundation of Christ. We had a good discussion, wonderful scripture read. We certainly learned some things tonight. Bro. Hi is a good teacher. Sis. Melba Austin had a good lesson for our youth.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalms 66 for our devotion. Come hear all the good things that God has done.

After a very good Sunday school lesson, we sang Happy Birthday to Pastor Bill Austin.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Roger Harmon, Roger Cheney and Danny Flannery. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin. Bro. Roger Melton spoke for us this morning. He used scripture from Genesis 1:1-31, II Kings 20:1-5, I Samuel 17:31-51 and Rev. 21. He asked the question, how big is your God? We serve an awesome God. He can do over and above anything we ask. We don’t know how big a God we serve. He created everything you see, hear, taste. He made any and all you can think of. We were truly blessed today with several visitors. Please come again.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin opened service with prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. We had a testimony time with Janice Lafferty and Hi Lambeth. Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sunday evening. He talked about trying and proving God to know what God can do for us. How great is God? No words can say. He will be what you need if you let Him. It was a wonderful day in the Lord.

Caney will have a holiday dinner, December 10 immediately following Sunday morning services. Come bring a dish and enjoy the fellowship. You are welcome.