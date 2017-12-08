Caney Church News

Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Caney met Wednesday evening to study the word and praise the Lord. Service began with singing praises. Sis. Janice Lafferty took prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Sis. Janice read I Corinthians 12. She talked how important each part of the body is. The church is like the body, each person is important. No matter how little the position, it must be done. It hurts the witness of the church. It also makes the service go better when everyone is there to do there part.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 118:1-4 for our devotion. The Lord is our strength and salvation.

After a good Sunday school lesson praise and worship began with praising the Lord with testimonies from Kelli Clemans, Melissa Harmon, Jeff Shipley and Elsie Combs. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon, LeAnn Kinyon and Micah Blacketer. Melba Austin led us in song. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Joel 3:13-14 and Hebrews 10:25. How long will you halt between two decisions? Decide today to serve the Lord. Tomorrow may not come. Come back to God if you’ve drifted away. It was a good message for today.

Dec. 10 will be our fellowship holiday dinner after morning service, singing following.

Evening opening prayer was given by Jim Lafferty. Special by Bro. Hi. Bro. Jack Essary spoke from Psalms 101, Striving For A More Perfect Walk. Closing prayer was given by Bro. Bill.