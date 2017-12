Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

Monthly Praise and Prayer Gathering for our Community and Nation, Sat., Jan. 6th, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial building across from the Ava Post Office. For more info.: Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 15-2t

* * *