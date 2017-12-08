Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

Ava Saddle Club and the DCFTHBA will be hosting their annual Christmas party at he clubhouse on Dec. 9, 6:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish and a gift under $15 for exchange, plus a children’s gift from Santa. 12-2t

* * *

Friendship Church on U highway will have their Christmas program, Dec. 17, lunch at noon and program at 2 p.m. Everyone welcome. 12-2t

* * *

Monthly Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church this Friday at 7 p.m. We will also have our Christmas program, and eat afterwards. 12-1t

* * *

Mt. Tabor Church will have their Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner, Sunday, Dec. 10 following 11 a.m. worship. You are welcome! 12-1t

* * *

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, Christmas program at Mt. Zion Bible School, Thurs., Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 683-4600.

12-2t

* * *

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11:30 for lunch in Gainesville at the Gainesville Senior and Community Center. There will be Christmas music along with a lot of just visiting. 12-1t

* * *