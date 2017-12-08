Breedon News

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 67th Psalms. Evelyn Harper said the prayer.

Our lesson is still in Chronicles. Next Sunday we will be in II Chronicles.

Darryl Hampton took up the morning offering. Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing. The congregation sang a few songs.

Joe Lafferty preached the morning sermon in the book of Colossians, chapter one and prayed after the reading.

Our monthly singing is this Friday night at 7:00 p.m. We will also have our Christmas program and eat after the program.

We sang the invitational song and the closing prayer was said by Bill Harper.

Some of our congregation is still having colds evidently. We will eventually get over them.

We still need to pray for the lost, and the ones that are sick.

Until next week God bless.