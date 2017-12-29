Breedon Church

Sunday, December 24th Christmas Eve-

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read Psalms 129.

Opening prayer led by Esther Harper. Our lesson was in II Chronicles the 10th chapter. The 16th chapter is next Sunday. Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing on the offering. The young took up offering. The congregation sang Christmas songs. The young people sang and Ronnie Thomas read a reading.

At the 11 o’clock hour Joe Lafferty preached on the birth of Jesus. Joe prayed a prayer after the reading.

We sang our invitational song. We were dismissed by Bro. Bill Harper. We hope everyone had a wonderful and blessed Christmas. God bless.

Happy New Year.