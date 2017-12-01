Opening prayer was led by Lee Hampton. We sang our opening song. Joe Lafferty read the 95th chapter of Psalms to open Sunday school. We have had so much pretty weather, I hope it lasts a while. We are still in Chronicles. The next chapter is all the generations, our teacher will probably skip it, not much to discuss in that chapter. We had questions and answers. Sue and Ronnie Thomas’ granddaughter, Jacelyn sang. She is getting better all the time. I love to hear her sing. Darryl Hampton took up the morning offering and Evelyn Harper asked the blessing. The congregation sang a few songs. Joe Lafferty preached on the 24th chapter of Matthew. We sang the invitational song and Ronnie Thomas said the closing prayer.