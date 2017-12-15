Black Oak Church

“And she brought forth her first born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn,” Luke 2:7.

We had no church this Sunday because we had no water. Please pray for this with us. Also pray for Betty Satterfield, Dana Brazeal, Theta Nokes, Wanda Goss and family, Dara, Fanya and families, Turley family, Lloyd Tate, Danny Bushong, Faye Swofford, Donna Anderson, Richard’s family, Donald’s daughter, Mike’s daughter, Gene McSwain, all sick, unsaved, bereaved, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, and each other.

Wednesday night Bible study at six.

Our small program will be Sunday the 17th in the morning worship service.

May God bless you all this week.