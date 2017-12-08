Black Oak Church

“Be still and know that I am God,” Psalm 46:10a.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 118:1-14 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Sheila, Danny, Faye and Donna and all other cancer patients. Also for Veda Bushong, Pete and Helen Workman, Gene McSwain, Betty Satterfield, Dana Brazeal, Dara Strong, Zamber Little and family, Wanda Goss and family, Shirley Riley, Lois Graham, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, Camp Piland and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Tripp Caudill, Braden Lansdown, and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Braden, Wanda, Theta and Norma.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Luke 8:37, 40. Jesus has a special work for all of us. At this time of year there is a great story to share with family, friends and everyone we meet.

We enjoyed a very good dinner and fellowship after worship celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays.

We will have Bible study this Wednesday at six. We are studying Hosea.

We dismissed our evening service.

We will have a small program of poems, reading and songs on December 17th in the morning worship hour.

May God bless you all this week.