Black Oak Church

“I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it; for thou hast a little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name,” Revelation 3:8.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Colossians 1:19-20 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Tripp Caudill and wish him many more.

Brother Bobby Turley took up tithes and offerings.

Lauren, Angel, Kalee, Tripp, Zoe and Annabelle all did an awesome job on the Penny March for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Wanda Goss, Norma Corpeling, Tiffanee Satterfield, and Annabelle Johnson.

We were so glad to have visitors and pray they will come back.

We had several good testimonies.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Mark 10:23-27 and Revelation 3:8.

We will not have Bible Study this Wednesday.

Sunday evening was our fourth Sunday singing night. Each song and testimony was a blessing.

Our Thanksgiving/Christmas, November/December birthday dinner will be December 3 at noon. Turkey and ham will be furnished.

Please pray with us for our prayer list. God knows who they are and what the need is.