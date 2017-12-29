Black Jack Church

What a wonderful though windy and chilly Sunday this December 24, 2017, at Blackjack Church in Drury, Missouri. Our service began with the reading of Psalms 47. We then voiced our prayer needs before prayer and worship. We then dismissed to our Sunday School classes. The adult class continued in Acts 21. Paul had reached Jerusalem and met with James and other elders and church members. He shared the Lord’s work through him, giving all glory to the increase to the church to God. Naturally, Paul’s work had been spread throughout; but as news spreads, it is not always accurate or complete. Yes, those that found salvation no longer needed circumcision of the flesh as Paul taught. But the circumcision was now to be one of the heart. The blood of animal sacrifice was not sufficient. The sacrifice was not willing and did not bring forth nor indicate a change to the individual. But the Jews who claimed their belief in Jesus and the work of the cross still adhered to the law and its customs to the point that they were against Paul’s teachings. Jesus was obedient to the law which was the only convent with God that existed until after His death, burial and ascension. Still they justified adhering to the customs of the law, saying Jesus did. But Jesus also said that He fulfilled the law and there was a much better covenant with God with this dispensation of grace. James asked Paul to join others who were ending their Nazrite vows as a way to appease the Jews who were against him. Paul himself had already done such in chapter 18:18, but was always eager to do all he could to bring another into the kingdom of God. We’ll discuss this more next week.

The youth sang two songs for the congregation and another sang a special song before Pastor Vic Murdy brought his message on Christmas. Verses from Luke 1 and 2 which revealed that both the virgin Mary and her espoused Joseph were of the house of David. Hence, so was Jesus. Isaiah 7 about 700 years prior prophesied the birth of the messiah coming forth from the house of David which would know no end. Indeed, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings sits on the Throne with our Father even now. John 3 records the inquiry of Nicodemus about being born again. More accurately translated, it is being born complete or finally. Salvation is bring life to the dead spirit that exists in man which now makes man complete and alive in God, by God, and now one with God. Ephesians 2 tells us that salvation through Jesus is a gift of God. Jesus said in John 3:14-17 that “and as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness even so must the Son of man be lifted up; that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world but that the world through him might be saved.” Hebrews 6 clearly states that God cannot lie. He loves us each so much that He gave us His Son that through Him and the work of the cross that He completed, we might be saved and know our God as Father.

Those who gathered together with us today shared a luncheon and then participated in a gift exchange during the afternoon. What a wonderful time. Please feel free to join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for service with a dinner to follow. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659 or through e-mail at blackjackchurchandcamp@gmail.com.

Beginning January 14, 2018, we will have evening services at 6:00 p.m.

We have celebrated the birthday of our Lord Jesus on this date. He was the most precious gift God could have and did give to each of us…..”whosoever will”. He is not a respecter of persons but He is a reader of the heart. That is what He asks for — our heart. Our obedience to His word will follow if our heart is in it.

Merry Christmas to all.