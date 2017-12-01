Black Jack Church

We had a joyful gathering this Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Blackjack Church in Drury, Mo. We opened with the congregation reading together Philippians 1. Following prayer requests and lifting those unto the Throne of God, we gathered to worship Him in song before dismissing to our Sunday Schools.

The adult class continued its study on Acts 20, focusing on Paul’s words to the brethren which advised them to be watchful for ravening wolves. The class discussed these words and decided that we are to be wary of false teachings and doctrines of men which can lead to division. With division and controversies as well as the splitting of a congregation, there will be those wounded and some who leave the fold. Even those remaining are subject to becoming easy prey to those eager to step in and take over. Not all preachers of the word do so with humbling servitude and love in their hearts for God and fellowman. For example, the church of Ephesus which Paul began fell away after Paul left as we read in Revelations 2. They began to accepts man’s idea of right and wrong instead of adhering to “thus saith the Lord.”

The youth class sang three songs for the congregation and reminded us of the scriptures of how Jesus loved the little children, gathering them unto Himself when His disciples started to discourage their closeness to Jesus. His merciful love is towards all of us no matter what our age. Then Pastor Vic Murdy began his teaching series about our confidence in God’s word and His promises. Philippians 1:6 tells of that we are to be confident in God, that “He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ”. Jesus declared on this earth that “greater things” than He has done we shall do. Also, that whatsoever we ask of His Father in faith believing, He would do it. He states that He is God and He cannot lie. He also declares that heaven and earth shall pass away but His word shall last forever (Mark 13:31). So, do we have that confidence in God that He answers all our prayers to heal and meet needs? Have we seen those healed and delivered that we have prayed for? If not, why? Pastor Murdy’s text of 1 John 3:16-22 reads “my little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in the truth. And hereby we know that we are of the truth, and shall assure our hearts before him. For if our heart condemns us, God is greater than our heart, and knoweth all things. And whatsoever we ask we receive of him, because we keep his commandments and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.”

We read here the truth that blessings come with conditions. We are to keep His commandments. Mark 12:29-31 identifies the commandments as Jesus answers the scribe as to which is the first commandment of all. “And Jesus answered him, ‘the first of all the commandments is: hear, O Israel; the Lord our God is one Lord: and thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength; this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neightbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” The foundation of obedience is love as we read in 1 Corinthians 13; without it, we are as tinkling cymbal. Love never fails us. Our confidence with God will grow as we fellowship with Him and read His word; but more so when He sees us being doers of the word and not hearers only. He becomes confident in our love towards Him and He in turn draws nearer to us as we draw nigh unto Him. But if we turn our eyes away from Him and look unto another, what happens to that confidence? Divorce happens when we no longer keep our eyes and love on our mate. A long lasting relationship requires devotion and trust/confidence.

We feasted on a wonderful meal before dismissing. Next Sunday is our day to minister at the Heart of the Ozarks; therefore we will not have a noonday meal. Please come and join us for service at l0:00 a.m. If you have need of Pastor Murdy, he can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659.

We appreciate all who joined us last Sunday for our Thanksgiving Day meal. God surely blessed. God knows all that we are about and what is in our heart. If the choice we are about to make to do or not to do something (or be a part of something by seeing or listening to it) is made based on our heart’s desire to please Him, then we are keeping His commandments and walking in the Holy Spirit. How wonderful a thing to please our Maker and to love Him. God bless you.