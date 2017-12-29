The last two weeks at Bethany Baptist Church have been full of church community, and family activities.

Luke and Shauna Sorensen and their daughter, Kaylee, drove up from Hope, Arkansas to visit with Robert and Darlene Sorensen and his sister, Sally, who is home from college for Christmas break. The church honored Shauna with a baby shower, Saturday, December 16. Luke and Shauna returned to Hope, Arkansas after church services Sunday. Luke would be on duty Christmas weekend.

Darlene Sorensen and Norma Stillings joined with Lola Mayberry to play and sing Christmas songs for the Veterans at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center and Ava Place on Tuesday, December 19. They played and sang again on Friday, December 22 at Heart of the Ozarks, Family Christmas Dinner and gift exchange.

Norma Stillings attended the meeting and Christmas pot-luck with the Support the Handicapped Board, Tuesday evening.

Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen and Sally hosted a gathering at their home, Friday evening. The food was good and the company the best.

Norma Stillings entertained Cliff and Debra Bohnstedt of Springfield and Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark for a Christmas gathering at her home, Saturday. Alan Stillings joined the group after work. They had plenty to eat and played games in the afternoon. Alan and Cliff played chess and Norma, Debra, and Joyce played “Touring” a game that Norma had played when she was a child.

Pastor Bob used Matthew 2:1-16 for his Christmas message on the “Birth of the Christ Child.” To be called wise in the spiritual sense, one must recognize God as Creator and Lord. True wisdom can only be gotten from God. These wise men were earnest in their search for the Christ Child. If we would be truly wise we would seek after Christ also for that is the only sure way to have Peace and Righteousness rule in our lives.

Herod was troubled by the wise men and their search for the King of the Jews. Unbelievers of all ages will always be troubled by wise men seeking Christ, because they reject the narrow way, that there is only one way to God and that is through belief in Jesus Christ. Isaiah said that there would be a Son born who would be the “mighty God, the Everlasting Father.” The issue today is that if Jesus is not this “God in the flesh” then we have no hope for the promised Peace and Joy of Christmas.

The Jubilee Singers presented a program of Christmas music Sunday evening after the church had enjoyed the Annual Soup and Pie Fellowship, Card and Gift Exchange.

The church is planning another special meeting on New Year’s Eve, with another potluck and service of music and testimonies to follow.