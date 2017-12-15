Steven and Lisa Turnbull of FrontLine Ministries, Amelia, Ohio and their four children were guests at Bethany Baptist Church, Sunday. Steven taught the Adult Sunday school class and preached in the 11:00 a.m. service. At 1:00 p.m., he talked about the purpose of the FrontLine ministries and his own burden for souls. Steven’s parents came over from Mtn. Grove to be with Steven’s family. They stayed for lunch and the afternoon service as well.

We were also happy to have Allen and Lorie Beard Shepherd and their daughter, Page, in Sunday school.

Steven’s message was based in 2 Samuel 10:1-14 where he read about the nation of Ammon calling up Syrian mercenaries to fight against Israel. King David sent out Joab with all the mighty men. Joab saw how the battle had been laid out with the warriors of Ammon on one side and the Syrians on the other. He divided his army taking the choice men with him to fight against the Syrians and putting the rest of them under the command of Abishai to fight with Ammon. He encouraged his men to “play the men.” When Joab’s men headed into battle, the Syrians fled before them. When Ammon’s men saw that, they also turned and ran.

We are in a spiritual battle. Many people do not realize that there is a battle, but like Joab there are some who are alert to what is going on. Do we see a world of precious souls going to Hell because they do not know that they need a Savior? We need choice men, men who will step up to this battle. They need to be strengthened and encouraged, able endure hardness and not get entangled with the philosophies of this world. The purpose of the church is not to entertain or make people feel good, but to present Jesus as the means to obtain eternal life rather than eternal death.