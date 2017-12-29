Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Is it possible to be an heir of an immense fortune and not know it? While it may sound hard to believe each year millions in inheritance and property go unclaimed. In Missouri alone, one in ten residents have unclaimed property waiting for them. By some estimates that property is worth almost a billion dollars.

As sad as that may be, not only are some losing out on their earthly inheritance, many more are leaving their eternal inheritance unclaimed.

In the beginning, God created man in His image and likeness (Genesis 1:26). Man was the crowning act of God’s creation. As the Son of God, Adam was given an inheritance, which included dominion over the whole earth (Luke 3:38; Genesis 1:28). Unfortunately, Adam sinned and lost his inheritance and dominion (Genesis 3). Now no longer the Son of God, Adam became a child of disobedience (Ephesians 2:2).

Oh what a tragedy it would be if it all ended there! Thankfully, it didn’t. God had a plan to restore to man everything that he lost.

In Genesis 12 and 17, God enters into a covenant or agreement with Abraham, where He promises that He would make of Abraham a great nation. He would bless him, and through him all nations of the earth would be blessed. In addition, Abraham would be given land as an everlasting inheritance and would obtain membership in the family of God. Through this covenant God was in effect restoring to humanity that which had been lost.

But in order for the covenant to go in full effect and for humanity to once again become part of the family of God and eligible to receive their lost inheritance, it was necessary for Christ to come to this earth and die. Why you might ask?

The Bible says that all God’s promises to humanity must come through Christ and He is called the second Adam (2 Corinthians 1:19-20; 1 Corinthians 15:22). It was necessary for Christ as the second Adam to come to this earth, and through His obedience to reclaim all that the first Adam lost.

It’s so fascinating to consider the wonderful love of God for perishing man.

The covenant is also referred to as a “testament.” Now this language is not unfamiliar to many of us. A person before his or her death puts together their last will and testament that outlines how their assets should be distributed upon their death and who should receive what. But the will cannot be enforced until the death of the Testator (the individual who pens it). This is what Hebrews 9:15-18 brings out. In this case, the Testator is Christ.

What you may not realize is that before His death, Christ made a will. And in this will he made it possible for all the sons and daughters of Adam to once again be adopted back into the family of God and receive the inheritance that Adam lost. But the will could only be enforced after His death.

What wonderful news! We no longer have to be estranged, but we can once again become a part of the family of God. But the sad part is the vast majority of the world does not know that they have been named in Christ’s will. They have no idea of the inheritance that awaits them.

So how will God bring this wonderful knowledge to them? That’s simple – through His church! It is the job of the church to serve as the “executors of the will.” It is the job of the church to let the world know what Christ has made possible and how they are to cooperate with Him in restoring their inheritance.

Perhaps you did not know of the love of God for you or of the wonderful inheritance He has made possible for you. Well here is your opportunity! If you would like more information on how you can claim your inheritance, we would love to show you how.

This is just a glimpse of the message delivered by Uche Mekowulu Sabbath. Uche and his wife, Rochelle, are full time Gospel Medical Missionary Evangelists with a passion to reveal the matchless charms of Christ to a world shrouded in darkness. We consider the Mekowulus (soon to be 3!) to be part of our church family and are blessed that they choose to worship with us when they are not traveling. Rochelle has many gifts and I appreciate her help in distilling the message into a brief summary for this article.

The children enjoyed playing the Krystal Bells to a rendition of O Little Town of Bethlehem as Lesa Downs accompanied on the piano and Jennifer Opeka on the violin then the congregation joined in for a couple of verses.

Perhaps our greatest blessing this past Sabbath was to welcome Arden and Belinda Wood into church fellowship through baptism. They have a wonderful testimony of how the Lord used a TV preacher to open their eyes to the beautiful truth of the 7th day Sabbath. They continued to study and eventually began coming faithfully to our church where we have long considered them family!

The Community Services Center located on the church property is open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We will be open the 26th and in the New Year! Clothing and miscellaneous items are given away. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!