Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – In the summer of 1986, two ships collided in the Black Sea off the coast of Russia. Hundreds of passengers died as they were hurled into the icy waters below. News of the disaster was further darkened when an investigation revealed the cause of the accident. It wasn’t a technology problem like radar malfunction–or even thick fog. The cause was human stubbornness. Each captain was aware of the other ship’s presence nearby. Both could have steered clear, but according to news reports, neither captain wanted to give way to the other. Each was too proud to yield first. By the time they came to their senses, it was too late.

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message Sabbath titled, How The Mighty Men Have Fallen.

He shared a little of the story of Saul, who God had chosen to be king of Israel, and the cause of his fall. His continued stubbornness led him to pride and down a path far from God. We are God’s chosen also and we have a choice to make. May we not resist or be stubborn. We have all fallen and are in need of the righteousness of Christ to cover our nakedness. May we be willing to allow God to change us. May we follow the principles in Colossians 3 of forgiveness, love, and peace which are key to healthy relationships.

The pastor’s message of humbling ourselves to make things right with God and our fellow man was fitting for the communion service to follow. The Lord’s Supper is a participation in the emblems of the body and blood of Jesus as an expression of faith in Him, our Lord and Savior. In this experience of communion Christ is present to meet and strengthen His people. As we partake, we joyfully proclaim the Lord’s death until He comes again. Preparation for the Supper includes self-examination, repentance, and confession. The Master ordained the service of foot washing to signify renewed cleansing, to express a willingness to serve one another in Christlike humility, and to unite our hearts in love. Those who want to participate in the foot washing separate into one of three groups – women serving women, men serving men, and families. The communion service is open to all believing Christians.

As we move from the Thanksgiving celebration toward Christmas may we take time to foster our relationships and have God’s forgiveness, love, and peace in our hearts!

The Pathfinders and Adventurer clubs will be meeting for the last time in 2017 December 16. The young people have sure enjoyed these clubs. We appreciate Elizabeth Cruz organizing a group from the church to go caroling Saturday night. A good time was had by all and a couple of the homes were gracious to invite them in for hot chocolate and cookies. Midweek services continue on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Clothing and miscellaneous items are given away. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!