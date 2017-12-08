Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact: Each winter, Monarch butterflies make a 3000-mile migration from Canada down to Mexico. After that, they make their way back to the north. First stop is usually in Texas where they lay eggs and eventually die. The monarch caterpillars, which is the next generation, become butterflies which then fly a couple hundred miles north to lay eggs and eventually die. This cycle continues several more times until the butterflies reach Canada again. After four or five generations later and when the next winter approaches, a super generation of Monarchs is born. They are identical with the original Monarchs, but instead of living for only a few weeks, they live about eight months because they are the next generation who have to make the long journey back to Mexico. So, here is where faith is presented. God is looking for “a super generation” of Christians who will leave the tents of ease behind and press forward to the land of promise, a land they have never set eyes upon before. By faith, they know it is a good land because they know the One who has promised.

On Sabbath, Elder Peter Eberhardt delivered the message titled “The Faith of a Devil.”

In Luke 18:8, Jesus asked, “Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” This text is often applied to Christ’s second coming, but few realize that this was also applicable during His earthly life. When Christ was here on earth, did He find faith?

There are only two occasions when Jesus commended someone with a great faith. The first one is the faith of the Centurion (Luke 7:1-10). The Centurion refused Jesus’ willingness to physically come to his house and heal his servant and asked that He spoke the word only. The second one is the faith of a Canaanite woman who persisted for Jesus to help her demon possessed daughter even after a seemingly insult (Matthew 15:28).

Interestingly, Jesus did find faith, but not among His people. Neither the Centurion nor the woman were Jews.

The same question remains today. Will Jesus find faith?

While there are several avenues to learn how to have and increase one’s faith, there is an unorthodox way—learning from the devil, the nemesis of Christ. In James 2:19, it can be said that the devil has a degree of faith. What can we learn from his faith?

In the same verse, it says that the devils believe that there is one God. This seems to be a fundamental belief for every Christian, but do our actions show that we truly believe that there is a God who cares for us?

The devil also believes that Jesus is the Son of God. In Mark 5:7 a man was possessed by devils called Legion. These devils referred to Jesus as the Son of the most high God. In verse 12, they also acknowledged His authority by asking Him to send them to the swine. Do we with our mouth and actions acknowledge who Jesus really is and His authority in our lives?

In Acts 16:17, the devil believes that the gospel is the way of salvation. The devil also studies the prophecy and the scriptures so that he could blind God’s people of the coming of the Messiah. Do we study the word diligently like the devil?

Though the devil believes all this, yet he is not saved. Why? Because he does not have a saving faith. A mere belief will not save you. James 2:26 says that faith without works is dead. A genuine, saving faith will lead you to obey or to produce “work” not as a means for salvation for we are saved by grace only (Ephesians 2:8), but as a demonstration of love to Him. Do you desire to have this kind of faith?

May God bless and keep you!