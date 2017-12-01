Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Leprosy is a disease that has plagued humans for more than 4,000 years, and yet many remain unaware of some of the most common facts about leprosy. Here are a few.

Leprosy is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae and is treated with antibiotics.

Around 150 new cases of leprosy are detected every year in the US alone, while 250,000 new cases of leprosy are detected annually around the world. In the old days, leprosy patients were quarantined and continued to live in isolation in “leper colonies” for the rest of their lives. However, it has been long established that isolation post-treatment is not required. One of the biggest challenges with respect to leprosy is to eradicate the fear in the minds of people. Lepers suffer from huge social stigma throughout their life. Many people are not able to accept lepers back into their lives, and they unfortunately become quarantined for life.

Retired Pastor Charles Wiles delivered the message on Sabbath based upon Isaiah 60:1-3 and the story of the ten lepers Jesus healed and how only one returned to thank Jesus. The scripture reads “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people; but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. And the Gentles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.”

“When the ten lepers came to Jesus for healing, He bade them go and show themselves to the priest. On the way they were cleansed, but only one of them returned to give Him glory. The others went their way, forgetting Him who had made them whole. How many are still doing the same thing! The Lord works continually to benefit mankind. He is ever imparting His bounties. He raises up the sick from beds of languishing, He delivers men from peril which they do not see, He commissions heavenly angels to save them from calamity,…but their hearts are unimpressed. He has given all the riches of heaven to redeem them, and yet they are unmindful of His great love. By their ingratitude they close their hearts against the grace of God.

It is for our own benefit to keep every gift of God fresh in our memory. Faith is strengthened to claim and to receive more and more. There is greater encouragement for us in the least blessing we ourselves receive from God than in all the accounts we can read of the faith and experience of others. The soul that responds to the grace of God shall be like a watered garden. His health shall spring forth speedily; his light shall rise in obscurity, and the glory of the Lord shall be seen upon him. Let us then remember the loving-kindness of the Lord, and the multitude of His tender mercies. And as we review His dealings with us in our pilgrimage, let us, out of hearts melted with gratitude, declare, “What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me?” The Desire of Ages 348

I want to share a blog post my friend, Rose Warner, recently wrote about this very subject. Of course, I cannot include the pictures illustrating each point, but you can find the link following her comments.

“This year I am thankful that we have the opportunity to glorify God’s name. The Bible says, “Fear God, and give Him glory, because the hour of His judgment has come…” Revelation 14:7. But how does one give God glory? He is already glorious. I searched and found some texts that show some of the ways we can glorify Him.

“Whoso offereth praise glorifieth me…” Psalm 50:23.

“Whatever you ask in My name, that will I do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son,” John 14:13.

“I glorified You on the earth, having accomplished the work which You have given Me to do,” John 17: 4.

“O LORD, You are my God; I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name; For You have worked wonders…” Isaiah 25:1.

“… whoever serves is to do so as one who is serving by the strength which God supplies; so that in all things God may be glorified…” 1 Peter 4:11.

“… glorify God in your body,” 1 Corinthians 6:20.

“My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit, and so prove to be My disciples,” John 15:8.

“Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven,” Matthew 5:16.

“Whether, then, you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God,” 1 Corinthians 10:31.

“And this I pray, that your love may abound still more and more… to the glory and praise of God,” Philippians 1:9-11.

Since the Bible instructs us to glorify God, this Thanksgiving, I invite you to…

“… magnify the Lord with me, And let us exalt His name together,” Psalm 34:3.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In October, 174 people were served and 1,749 items were given away. We are thankful for our volunteers who donated 124.5 hours in October. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

May God bless and keep you!