Ava General Baptist Church

We are ready for the Christmas season and we have been practicing for our Choir Cantata every week. Our choir will be presenting our Christmas Cantata, “Jesus” There’s Something About That Name” during both morning services on Sunday, December 17th. Please join us for this very special service! We will have an extended choir practice on Sunday, Dec. 10th, so there will be no evening services that night. Then on Wednesday night, December 20th at 7:00 p.m., we will share our candle light communion with everyone. This is such a beautiful service and it gives all Christians a time to reflect and be still in the spirit of Jesus. He is the reason for our celebration, after all. Our Cantata and candle light communion will be held in the youth sanctuary, as our main sanctuary is not quite complete. By the first of the year though, it looks promising and the construction crew have been wonderful and have worked so hard to get over the hurdles they came across in this undertaking. All the small things and picking of decor is all settled on so they are starting to punch out everything. Thanks be to God for His unending blessings and gifts during this renovations. It is all for His Glory.

This year we are not sorting Christmas cards within our church family due to restrictions of room to work. We will have the Children’s Sunday school program during the Christmas Eve morning services. There will be no evening services on Christmas Eve.

Tuesday is our day to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, so if you want to help out with that please let someone know. There is a sign-up sheet by the front door of the Youth ministry building.

This past Sunday was the first week of Advent. Bro. Oren’s message was from John 1:1-14. Jesus is the true reason for the season and His light overcomes any darkness. He is the owner of our soul and spirit and He loves us and blesses us with gifts and grace. Don’t let blindness and a hard heart keep you from meeting Jesus. He wants you to reach out to Him and have a personal relationship with Him. His purpose this Christmas season is a reminder to us that He was born to later die for all people and for the sins of the world.

Pray for the hurting, the lonely, the homebound and the lost. Those fighting and recovering from cancer treatments are in our hearts and we need to lift them to Jesus. People have also lost loved ones and it is so hard to handle that around the holiday season. We pray for peace, comfort and grace. Keep all those service men and women and the missionaries who are far from home and serving their country and God in your prayers as well.

We hope you will join us for services during this Christmas season. We enjoy sharing the gift of God’s grace and His word with anyone who chooses to visit. We pray for a joyous season and may God richly bless you this Christmas. See you on Sunday! God Bless.