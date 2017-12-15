Kay Hutchison stopped last Monday and picked up my news.

Cathy Cornett brought me my FFA fruit that I ordered from her daughter Kayla. Jo Stephens came and got her fruit, I called Marsha Aborn to come and get their Christmas fruit that I got for them for Lee cutting my grass this year.

Kay stopped by on her way home and gave me my gift from the newspaper office. I appreciate the gift from them.

Mark stopped by early last Tuesday morning and turned on my heat lamp down in my cubby hole, where my water tank is.

Violet Blakey stopped by a while. She was in town.

Carol Moore came Friday before noon and we went over to Michelle’s Beauty Shop and had our hair cut. Then we went by Ava Drug, Heath and Son and I got some rat poison to put in my cubby hole.

I took Carol out for dinner. That was an early birthday gift, then we went and got some groceries before coming home.

Sunday was a beautiful day. Bro. Michael’s message came from John 15:9-13, Matthew 18:21-35, 6:14-16, Colossians 3:12-16 and I Peter 1:21.

This Sunday all our songs were Christmas songs. After church we ate our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, like always we had food to take home.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers, the flu bug is going strong.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Carol Taylor family and all the others that have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.