My two sisters and their husbands, Jimmie and Katie Moulder from Knob Noster, Dale and Mollie McPheeters from Camdenton came last Monday and took me to town. First I dropped my news off then we went to a local restaurant and ate dinner which they paid for.

I have some wonderful, sweet sisters and their spouses. They brought me 1-1/2 sacks of hulled walnuts, all I have to do now is get them cracked.

Violet came by last Tuesday and picked up her eggs. Ellis came by after work and brought me some walnut goodies.

Jo Stephens came by Friday morning and I went to town with her. First we went to the bank, then Wal-Mart and Town and Country, where I got some groceries before going home.

George and Violet brought me some garlic Saturday while in town.

Sunday, Michael’s message came from Psalms 51. We had our business meeting after church. Those present were Nina Carter, Jewell Elliott, Kay Hutchison, Bro. Michael Dixon and Hellen Blakey.

We will have our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner after church December 10.

Lakota Blakey stopped by this evening before she went back to Columbia. We had a nice, long visit.

I received a call telling me that another one of my classmates had passed away. Her name is Louise “McCarty” Wilson. That leaves three girls and one boy left.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.