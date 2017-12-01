I had Kay to stop on her way to work last Monday and take my news in.

Kay brought me some potato soup when she came and got my mail out of the mailbox.

I have been staying in so I could get rid of my cold Wednesday.

Tom Williams came over Wednesday and he said he was going to his daughter, Lisa’s house in Springfield for Thanksgiving

Thursday I was well enough to go over to Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis’ for Thanksgiving. I had pea salad and blackberry pie to travel with me. Ha!

We had turkey, ham and all the trimmings that went with it. Lots of desserts too.

I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving this year.

Those present were Dwayne, Lora Kay, Mark, Sherry, Mark Weston, Hellen, Crystal, Dustin, Kelsey, Bentlee, Maddilynn, Chad and Laura.

Friday I went to Curtis Dept. Store to get me some rubber boots, but they didn’t have any to fit my feet, so I ended up with a pair of shoes. I had a coupon that was good only for December.

Visiting in my home Saturday was Mark and Sherry Blakey, Ellis and Michelle Blakey.

Bro. Michael’s message Sunday was a very interesting one. It got me to thinking about myself. Read James 3:1-12, then Colossians 4:6.

Joel and Monica came up this afternoon for a while.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.