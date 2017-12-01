Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Breakfast Pizza, Bananas and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls
Thursday, Dec. 7
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese; Entree Salad: Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce
Friday, Dec. 8
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Dec. 4
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls
Thursday, Dec. 7
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce
Friday, Dec. 8
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Dec. 4
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls
Thursday, Dec. 7
Entrees: Chicken Strips with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce
Friday, Dec. 8
Entrees: Sausage Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Juice, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Burrito, String Cheese, Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Vegetable Soup, Grilled Cheese, Pork and Beans, Crackers, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Rolls, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Fish Sticks, Fries, Coleslaw, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Poato Wedge, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Pancakes, Bacon, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 4
Chicken and Noodles, Peas and Carrots, Crackers, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Corn Dog, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Cheeseburger Macaroni, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Dec. 7
Roast Chicken, Potato Bar, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Dec. 8
Hamburger, Sun Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk