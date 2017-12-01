Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast Pizza, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls

Thursday, Dec. 7

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese; Entree Salad: Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce

Friday, Dec. 8

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Dec. 4

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls

Thursday, Dec. 7

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce

Friday, Dec. 8

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Dec. 4

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or French Dip Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad and Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls

Thursday, Dec. 7

Entrees: Chicken Strips with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn and Applesauce

Friday, Dec. 8

Entrees: Sausage Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Spring Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Juice, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Burrito, String Cheese, Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Vegetable Soup, Grilled Cheese, Pork and Beans, Crackers, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Rolls, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Fish Sticks, Fries, Coleslaw, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Poato Wedge, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Pancakes, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 4

Chicken and Noodles, Peas and Carrots, Crackers, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Corn Dog, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Cheeseburger Macaroni, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Roast Chicken, Potato Bar, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Hamburger, Sun Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk