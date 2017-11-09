“Let all your things be done with charity,” I Corinthians 16:14.

Sympathy to the families of Paul Thornton, Karen Welker and Ed Hall.

Tuesday evening, Gary and I went to Dave and Karla Eslinger’s home. Their daughter, Chelsey and her husband, Justin Gilmore brought the grandchildren Parker and Ellie for treats. Later Misty Souder came with her youngest son.

When we got home that night we got a phone call from Mike Workman that Gary’s uncle Dale Barnum had died in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The weekend guests of Ralph and Dana Brazeal were Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton.

The trees are pretty in different colors since the freeze and the squirrels are still busy getting the walnuts.

Keep praying for our military people. Veteran’s Day is Saturday. Thank them for what they have done.

Have a safe week and to ourselves as well as others, let’s be honest, kind and true and every day live the way we know God wants us to.