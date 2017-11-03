“For I know that my redeemer liveth and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth,” Job 19:25.

Sympathy to Wilda Potter family.

Last Saturday, the 21st Oak Grove had a cook out and hayride.

Remember Becky Hesterlee, Charles Stokes and Kent Turner in your prayers. A lot of people are getting cancer.

Saturday I got to go to the 5th Sunday meeting at Mt. Tabor Church. We had blessed services. Michael Dixon brought a good message in the morning and Joshua Strong brought a good message in the afternoon. Joshua is a very good piano player. They have some good cooks too. Always good seeing old friends.

After that I went with Dana Brazeal to Richard and Molly Potter’s home for Richard’s 50th birthday and house warming. Their house was full. Their daughter and family came down from Wisconsin.

There is nothing that makes us love a person so much as prayer for them.

Have a great week. Be patient with the faults of others, they have to be patient with yours.