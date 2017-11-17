T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30 on Oct. 31, 2017. Our High Loser was Margaret L. and our loss was 9.8 pounds, with 8 T.O.P.S. weighing in and 3 K.O.P.S., all in leeway. On Nov. 7, our High Loser was Holly, our loss was 3 pounds, with 7 T.O.P.S. weighing in and 2 K.O.P.S., all in leeway. We also went to the annual Fall Rally in Lebanon where we learned a great deal about food exchanges and received numerous awards for the summer contest.

Our Oct. 31 lesson by Boni was on Weight Loss—All in Your Head? A survey by Inga Treitler, Ph.D, using the Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument, provided insight into how individuals tend to think. The four groupings were the Mathematical Thinker who were analytical and sometimes over analyze situations; the Organized Thinker who craves structure and routine; the Emotional thinker who thrives on the company of others; and the Imaginative Thinker who bores easily and are distracted by new ideas.

We answered 5 questions which helped identify which group we thought like. Apparently, the Organized Thinker is one who will steadily work on losing weight, while the others are distracted or discouraged easily. The lesson sparked much discussion and we ran out of time.

On Nov. 1, we continued the lesson with Barbara as the teacher. We discussed the types of thinkers and what kind of goals work for that person. We got a Pledge Pal and figured out how long our progress would be. One “reward” for attaining a weight loss goal or a tape measurement goal was to window-shop in Branson. How fun! We discussed when to exercise because one of us was told to walk right after breakfast. However, if you exercise before breakfast, you burn off fat; when you exercise after breakfast, you burn off breakfast!

Our new contest is called the T.O.P.S. Fruit and Veggie Contest. We were challenged to eat a fruit or veggie that starts with different letters of the alphabet (excluding U and X). I plan to bring pomegranates and kiwi to the meeting this week. Tasty! All other contests are moving along well, including the international contest where each chapter loses an average of 10 pounds per person. Just a few weeks left of that one!

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave, Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.