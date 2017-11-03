Thorpe legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MARRIAGE OF: )

DELANO ROOSEVELT THORPE AND )

ELIZABETH LOUISE THORPE )

DELANO ROOSEVELT THORPE

Ava, MO. )

Petitioner, )

v. )

ELIZABETH LOUISE THORPE )

Diamondhead, Mississippi, )

Respondent, )

CASE NO. 17DG-CC00191 )

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSOURI TO RESPONDENT ELIZABETH LOUISE THORPE: You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and nature of which is a PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the Attorney for Petitioner is John W. Bruffett, P.O. Box 101, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days from the 2nd day of November, 2017, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL of the Circuit Court this 24th day of OCTOBER, 2017.

R. Craig Carter, Circuit Judge

11-02-07-4t