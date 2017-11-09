We’ve had dry weather, and then a rain came Monday in our area.

I was asked to announce in my column that Brushy Knob Church is planning to bury a time capsule on Nov. 19 after regular church services. A potluck dinner and special service will be held. Anyone wanting to put something in the time capsule should send it to the church at 3911 Highway 181, Gainesville, MO 65655 or bring it to the church.

Jerry Miller has had her two nephews here from Louisiana and Mississippi deer hunting and visiting. They came with provisions for the week, and they had an enjoyable visit while here.

Happy birthday to my grandson, Marlyn Eldon Pitcock Jr. (Marty for short) on Nov. 5 in Salina, Kansas. Also on Sunday, Nov. 5, Dave and Karen Davis had their 58th anniversary. They visited their daughter Dana Taylor and her husband Chet at their home in Brixey that day. Keith Davis also visited his aunt Dana on Sunday.

News reached us Monday of the death of Mary Ann Mullins in Bakersfield. She was a relative of mine as Ralph Robbins was her father. Ralph’s mother was my daddy’s sister.