My friend, Jerry Miller, is expecting her two nephews coming from the Gulf Coast – from Mississippi and Louisiana. They’re coming to bow hunt for the deer.

I enjoyed a Sunday visit and dinner with my daughter Kris and granddaughter Alexus. We visited in Dave and Karen Davis’ home in Udall.

Congratulations to Regina Wynn as the new news editor in the Daily Quill.

Congratulations to Jessie Sanders on her 90th birthday at First Baptist Church in West Plains. She’s growing old gracefully.

My chrysanthemums are in bloom now; they’re pretty this time of year and they’re a favorite flower of mine.

We send our best wishes to our former neighbors Harry Davidson and Macel Jefferson, in assisted living at Ava, and to Merle Satterfield, in the Veterans Hospital in Mount Vernon. We miss them in our neighborhood.

I correspond with Sylvia Carson in North Pekin, Illinois. It’s always good to hear from her, and she enjoys hearing from her friend in the Ozarks. Pekin, Illinois, was the birthplace of my mother. My grandfather was bringing his family from Pennsylvania, and they stopped over in Pekin two years so my grandfather could practice medicine to make a little money.

My mother was born during that time. Then they came on to Missouri and homesteaded 160 acres at Lilly Ridge. They built a big two-story house here. Eventually Paul and Mae Boone owned the house and had the Allen brothers tear it down. They used the lumber to build another, smaller house down the road a ways.

A mistake was made last week in saying daylight saving time would begin Sunday, Oct. 29. It begins this Sunday, Nov. 5.

