St. Francis Church

Sunday, November 5 was the twenty-first Sunday after Trinity and also the Sunday after All Saints Day, November 1, when we commemorate those who have gone before us and altar and vestment colors for All Saints are white, the color of purity and spirituality. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the gospel for the day, St. John 4:46, the miracle story of the healing of the son of a nobleman who “when he heard that Jesus was come out of Judea into Galilee, he went unto him and besought him that he would come down and heal his son.” This story reminds us of how Christian faith works and that it isn’t easy. The nobleman made a hard choice to make a long journey; it was unusual for a noble to go and ask someone for a favor, but he recognized his need and that only Jesus could help him. The man has no interest in signs and wonders, but only asks help for his son. Jesus replies to the man and by doing so speaks to the crowd and heals the boy instantly and the nobleman spreads the word of what had happened. We see in this story the five stages of faith. First is our need for something we cannot do on our own. The second is persistence, as we see in the nobleman. Third is trust, as the noble trusts Jesus and is obedient to Him. Fourth is confirmation, the boy is healed by Jesus. Last is the witness, the noble spreads the word of what Jesus had done.

In announcements Bishop Hartley noted that next Sunday is our vestry meeting and harvest feast when we gather items for the Ozarks Food Harvest, and also announced that Penelope Willard had been in the hospital, but is home and doing well. During prayer time, he said the happy birthday prayer for Judy McSwain and Tom Burrington, whose birthdays are November 7, and for Peg Winkelmann whose birthday is November 10.

