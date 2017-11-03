St. Francis Church

Sunday, October 22 was the nineteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the epistle for the day, Ephesians 4:17, “This I say and testify in the Lord that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind, having their understanding darkened, being alienated from the life of God through the ignorance that is in them…” In this letter St. Paul gives practical advice on living the Christian life to his readers in Ephesus that is just as relevant for us today: we must follow what we know to be God’s will. This instruction is the theme of the collect prayer for the day, in which we pray “Mercifully grant that thy Holy Spirit may in all things direct and rule our hearts.” Paul understands that in the world our understanding is darkened by the pursuit of material things and worldly success, but these count for nothing in our spiritual lives. Paul instructs us to put off our old self and with the help of the Holy Spirit be a new man of God different from the world. He then goes on to give more practical instructions, advising against lying, anger, etc, things which hinder our spiritual lives.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Beverly Hartley, whose birthday is October 25, and in announcements noted that next Sunday will be Reformation Sunday commemorating the start of the Protestant Reformation five hundred years ago by Martin Luther, and that on November 12 we will have our next vestry meeting and our annual Harvest Festival collecting food for the food pantry. Today was a work day so after the service we had our traditional work day lunch of sandwiches and chips and did what work could be done in the wet weather. The rain hindered work day, but as badly as we needed rain, no one was complaining.

