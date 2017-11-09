Sunday morning service began with instrumentals and hymns. Another skit was done to try and get Randy Brummet out of his comfort zone.

Joyce Erickson sang a special. She did a beautiful job. I love to hear her sing.

Trae Shelton read from Matthew 14:22-33.

Kendra Shelton sang a couple of praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Matthew 14:22-33, “Reaching Your Potential.”

On Thursday, Delmar and I went to Forsyth where we met Betty LaGue, Justice and Scarlet.

On Friday I took a friend to Springfield for a doctor appointment.

On Saturday, Delmar and I went to Springfield and met Frank and Velma for lunch. We stopped by Ozark and visited with Rusty and Becky Carter.

Saturday evening we went to Mansfield and shut the chickens up for our kids. They were worried that a raccoon might kill them and they were going to be after dark getting home.

Prayers going out for the families in Texas.

Visitors in our home this week were Brenda Potter and Beth Stafford.

On Friday, we ate supper with Gary and Bevy Moore. Bevy is doing a lot better.

Until next week, try to get out of your comfort zone and do something for God.