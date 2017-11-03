Skyline School Board Minutes

The Skyline R-II Board meeting met in regular session on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 with 6 members present. The consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: Information on buses was presented. The Bus from Midwest Transit was picked up and brought to Skyline on Monday. Skyline School received $6,885.88 from the bus that wrecked and an additional $860 for the tow bill. The Board has decided at this time to put the money back in the budget to use toward the purchase of another bus in the future. The Board discussed the bus routes that are having to use alternate routes around the two bridges that are out on Fox Creek.

In new business: The Board President had been approached about the old bus barn. More information was requested to find out about when it was built and what can be done with it. The Board discussed the financial situation of the Special Education Coop that Skyline is a member. The Coop went in the whole last year and looking at being in the red again this year, costing the districts additional funds.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for August was 86 students in K-8th grade with 13 preschool students. The next regular scheduled Board meeting is November 15, 2017.