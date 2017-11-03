Searcy legal



NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Doris Earlene Searcy and Fredrick Otto Searcy, dated September 23, 2005, and recorded on September 29, 2005, Document No. 052475, in Book No. 440, at Page 304 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 29, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

All of Lot 5 in Block 1 of W.W. Clark’s Second Addition to the City of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in Plat Book No. 1 at Page No. 7 in the office of the Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Douglas County, Missouri. Subject to easements, right of ways of record, commonly known as 6 Route Box 6586, Ava, MO, 65608

Subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

C. Rene Bocio,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: November 2, 2017.

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose Case file No. 204064-835604.

