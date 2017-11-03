Rock Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

Upcoming Events: Pat and Shelby’s 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 5th 2-4 p.m.

Today the middle school students went to the Mtn. Grove Assisted Living to take some donated quilts. November 4- Union Grove Quarterly Meeting. November 12- Veteran’s Day and Wild Game Dinner. No evening services. November-Sharon Marler will post a list of needed items for the Children’s Home, and we will collect items.

Prayer requests: Beth Matheny, Gina Williams, Steve Willhite, Jenny Harker, Curtis Prewitt, Buck Coffman, Nathan Roth, Darrel Price, Kaye Garrison, Adam Housley, Sharon Marler, Pat and Shelby Moore (traveling), Linda Moore, Rick Batten, all weather and fire victims.

Birthdays: Cyndy Noel, Dayxsen Brazeal, and Kaleb Simpson.

Jamie Guilliams did a special. Children’s Church- Chelsie Jones. Video Sermon by Bro. Rick Batten- Revelations 21: 3-7. He is still in Africa, so he presented us a video sermon on what will be in Heaven and what will not be in Heaven. Some things we won’t find in Heaven are: death, sorry, pain-both physical and emotional, the sin curse from Adam and Eve, no evil, no devil, no temptations, no worries, no time restraints, etc. What we will find in Heaven: our loved ones who have passed on, a new and improved body, serving the Lord will be a joy, miracles, adventures, great joy, etc. God has promised us wonderful and amazing things. All the hard things we go through on earth will be gone. The video sermon was very good. We miss Bro. Rick and will be glad to have him back home next week safe and sound. At the end of service, Monte Housley announced that the fundraiser for Craig Hogan had been successful, even though Craig passed away that evening. Monte thanked the church for letting them have it at the church and for the support. The funds will help the family out.

Questions: Helen Batten 683-5657 or 250-0918/ Shelby Housley 746-4743/ or Shelby Moore 746-4751.