This was our Wild Game Dinner and Veteran’s Day program Sunday. Crystal’s Boy Scout Troop did the flag ceremony.

Upcoming Events: November 26- 6 p.m. -praise song service. December 2- Ladies Christmas Party at parsonage-all ladies invited. Month of November-Rock Chapel collecting items for the Wright Co. Children’s Home (contact person Sharon Marler).

Birthdays: Payton McCune and Madelynn Vivod.

Anniversaries: Shelby and Pat Moore and Darrell and Bernice Price.

Recent Prayer requests: Darrell Price, Phyllis Virtue, Linda Moore (Shelby’s sister-in-law), Patty Thompson, Glenda Jones, Jenny Harker, and victims of church shooting in Texas.

Tammi Housley did special music. Monte Housley led the opening services and did the announcements. The young ladies in the church are working on the Christmas Program. During this time of Thanksgiving, stop and recognize how many blessings you have. Bro. Rick’s sermon: Be Thankful for your country, and thank you for all who came out today on Veteran’s Day. He invited everyone to stay for the Wild Game Dinner. He preached from Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” United States is our nation, and when we do what God wants we are blessed. He preached on 5 areas where this is true if we follow God: (1) marriage, (2) friendships, (3) finances, (4) tragedy, and (5) when we die. Bro. Rick said that God has made sweet promises for us.

Contacts: Rick Batten 683-5657 or 250-0918 or Monte Housley 926-4687 or 259-1033.

Visitors are always welcome at Rock Chapel. The church is located approx. 9 miles north of Norwood School on Highway E.