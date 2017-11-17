Hello everyone. I’m sure enjoying the sunshine that is streaming through my windows today. I feel better when the sun is shining.

The Red Bank Church service began with hymns led by Gary Lirley. Yes, he was able to be back in church again. Praise the Lord! In absence of our pastor, who was ill with an inner ear infection, Gary asked for prayer request, which were many. A lot of people are sick these days. We prayed for each one mentioned. We prayed for our service men and women who are away from their families serving their country by protecting its citizens and keeping it strong. They and their families need our prayers and our support. We asked God to keep His Hand on the leaders of our country that they might make decisions that are pleasing to Him.

It was announced that Red Bank Church will have their Thanksgiving meal together on Sunday, Nov. 19, following the morning worship service. The evening service will be dismissed. Eloise Hallmark sang special music in honor of Veterans Day. We have several Military Veterans in our congregation. Eloise is one of them. We thank all of them for their service.

Brother Carl Ray was present to fill the pulpit and bring the morning sermon. He is also a Veteran.

Brother Carl had the congregation to stand as he read Psalm 36:7-9, “How precious is your loving kindness, O God! Therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of Your wings. They are abundantly satisfied with the fullness of your house. And You give them drink from the river of Your pleasures. For with You is the fountain of life. In Your light we see light,” Brother Ray said that people are turning their backs on attending church now days because they are finding too many other things they want to do besides listening to God’s word and fellowshipping with other Christians. He turned to Jeremiah 2: 9-13. In this scripture, God had Jeremiah to remind the people of all the things that He had done for them, such as bringing them up out of slavery in Egypt into a bountiful new country. But, because these ungrateful people turned their faces from Him and went their own way, he told them in verse 9, Therefore, “I will yet bring charges against you,” says the Lord, and against your children’s children I will bring charges.” Furthermore in verse 13 God told them, and he is telling us, “They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters. And hewn themselves cisterns—broken cisterns that can hold no water.” King Solomon, David’s son, a man filled with God’s wisdom, said in Proverbs 13:13 “He who despises the word will be destroyed, but he who fears the commandment will be rewarded.”

I was in Wal-Mart last week getting some pictures enlarged at the photo counter when lo and behold, a former class mate and good friend, Lula Mae Denny, pulled her cart up beside mine. I hadn’t seen her for quite a while. We spent some time visiting. I don’t go to town very often; but when I do, it’s great when I get to visit with good friends like Lula Mae.

That same day, I stopped in to visit with Maxine Lirley and take her some writing material that I had typed for her. She was doing some reading when I arrived. Her phone has been on the blink lately so we hadn’t been able to visit for quite a spell. She is doing fine except for some pain in her leg and in her back. This cold weather probably doesn’t help that much.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember to put God first. He wants to bless your life with abundant happiness, peace and love.